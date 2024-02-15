AMIDST the chaos of daily life, it’s easy to overlook the gravity of our responsibilities behind the wheel.

A recent TikTok video that went viral serves as a stark reminder of the potential repercussions of reckless driving habits, emphasising the paramount importance of road safety.

Uploaded by a TikTok user shahcuteee, the video swiftly amassed over 300k views, capturing a tense moment between two vehicles on the road.

In the eight-second clip, titled “If this happens, who would you blame?” viewers are confronted with a heart-stopping scenario unfolding at a night-time junction.

The footage depicts a car and a lorry approaching the intersection with a green light. However, tension escalates as the car abruptly veers into the path of the lorry, narrowly dodging a collision.

Thankfully, the quick reflexes of the lorry driver averted a potential catastrophe as they honked to alert the car of the perilous manoeuvre.

Opinions on the video vary, with some arguing that the lorry rightfully occupied the designated lane for straight driving and left turns.