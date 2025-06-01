FOR many of us, a quick walk or run is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. While some prefer the convenience of a treadmill at home, others enjoy the fresh air and greenery of an evening jog at the park.

However, the rush to fit in a session after work or dinner often means hitting the park late into the night.

Recently, one man’s frustration with a park’s curfew went viral on TikTok, sparking a lively conversation online.

In a 1-minute 19-second video posted by @azlizanhamizi, the user shared his experience at Taman Tasik Alam Impian in Shah Alam, where park authorities now enforce a strict 10pm closing time. He added that the security guards even blow whistles to signal that it’s time to leave.

“Can you imagine the hassle when you’re halfway through a run or playing at the park? On top of that, they also insist the parking lot be cleared by 10pm,” he lamented in the clip.

He expressed frustration at how the curfew affects his routine, saying, “I come home from work, perform my prayers, and only then can I head out to run. But by then, they’re already chasing people out.”

The TikTok post struck a chord, with many netizens chiming in to share their views. While some sympathized with his situation, most defended the policy, citing safety concerns as the main reason for the curfew.

One user, Kazzir, commented: “Bro, Tasik Titiwangsa and Tasik Perdana also close at 10 PM. It’s for personal and property safety. These parks are large, and the curfew also helps prevent inappropriate activities.”

Another user, Mujahidah Eilenza Sofni, added: “In my area, 10pm is also the standard curfew. It’s for safety and to avoid strange incidents. Even in the residential area where I live, there’s a 10pm curfew for residents’ safety.”