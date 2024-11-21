A playful roadside antic turned into an unexpected sprint for a group of young men after suddenly catching the attention of a police patrol car.

The incident, shared on the Royal Malaysia Police’s Instagram (@pdrm_official), has since gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches.

ALSO READ: M’sian cop’s kindness towards food delivery rider delights netizens

The caption read: “Teasing and then gone in a flash!

“Sergeant: Huh? They’re gone already!? Didn’t we just see someone here?

Corporal: Exactly, I saw them too. But many people say this place is ‘haunted,’ Sergeant.

Sergeant: Oh nooooo!”

It all began with the group standing by the roadside, seemingly enjoying the rain. One of them decided to wave his shirt at a passing police vehicle, likely as a harmless tease.

However, the mood shifted when the patrol car came to a halt and reversed toward them.

In a comedic turn of events, the men scattered in all directions, sprinting through the rain in a bid to avoid the officers.

One man’s lightning-fast run particularly stood out, adding to the hilarity of the moment.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the footage, flooding the comments section with humorous remarks.

One user called yusrichfx89 commented: “They all turned into Sukma athletes instantly. I’ve been there too, running from a ‘teacher’... thank goodness I managed to leap over a big ditch!”

Many couldn’t stop laughing about the last guy’s hilarious take-off.

Syafiqwahid89 commented about one of the men lagging behind, saying, “The guy at the back ran faster than Usain Bolt!”

Knvn5757 commented: “The last guy...is he running or flying? Looks like his feet are not on the ground anymore.”