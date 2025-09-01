A company in China has come under fire after reports emerged of employees being forced to eat fire as part of a team-building exercise, sparking widespread criticism online.

The controversial practice, exposed by a social media user named Rongrong, involved employees putting burning cotton buds in their mouths, South China Morning Post reported.

ALSO READ: Delivery rider in China kicked, slapped by drunk woman on first day of the job

The company, based in Liaoning province and operating in the education sector, claimed the activity was meant to help staff overcome fear, build confidence, and demonstrate their determination.

“The purpose was to show the company’s leadership our determination. To show that we wanted to win, and we wanted to make money,” Rongrong said.

She revealed she felt pressured to participate, fearing job loss, and described the experience as “degrading.” She plans to file a complaint, asserting the activity violated labour laws.

The incident quickly gained traction on Chinese social media, racking up over 7.2 million views.

Critics described the fire-eating exercise as an abuse of authority, with one commenter calling it “a disguised obedience test” and urging Rongrong to quit.

Another user lamented the state of worker protections, saying, “Protecting workers under labour laws still has a long way to go.”

One netizen explained the stunt, often seen in acrobatics, involves extinguishing flames by quickly closing the mouth to cut off oxygen.

“Performers must control their breathing, keep their mouth moist, and time the closure precisely. Only trained professionals can do this safely,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time extreme team-building practices have been reported in China. In January, a company in southwestern China made employees crawl along the street late at night after losing a game.

In 2016, workers at a company in eastern China were forced to kiss rubbish bins and hug strangers in public to “boost their courage.”

Reports of such practices highlight ongoing concerns about workplace treatment.

Chen Pingfan, a lawyer from Hunan Furong Law Firm, urged employees to seek legal recourse and use media exposure to combat disrespectful workplace behaviour.