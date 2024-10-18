A woman in China received backlash across the country’s social media platforms for assaulting a delivery rider while she was intoxicated.

According to South China Morning Post, citing local reports, the 42-year-old woman surnamed Huang, was later detained by the police following the incident.

The deliver rider surnamed Ran, 21, was then sent to the hospital, however the extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

A viral video on Douyin showed the woman drunkenly slapping and kicking the man near a busy street.

One part of the video showed her stepping on the delivery rider’s face with other courier workers in the same vicinity telling her to stop.

Still in a drunken stupor, she was still seen kicking the man who was still on the ground.

Throughout the whole video, the delivery rider did not fight back.

The incident occured after Ran told off Huang and her friend for swerving while riding an electric bicycle near him.

“Don’t we food delivery workers have human rights? You think you can beat us as much as you like?” Ran was quoted as saying in the video.

Furthermore, it was Ran’s first day being a delivery rider and he reportedly suffered “physical and mental trauma”, as quoted, due to the assault.

The viral video sparked outrage, with netizens condemning the woman’s behaviour and called for strict action against her while sympathising with the young delivery rider’s situation.