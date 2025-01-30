A wildlife zoo in China has stirred controversy after selling bottled tiger urine, claiming it has medicinal properties for treating rheumatism.

The Yaan Bifengxia Wildlife Zoo in Sichuan province has been offering 250g bottles of “medicinal tiger urine” for 50 yuan (approx. RM30).

ALSO READ: China company stacks RM35 million in bonus cash, lets employees grab what they can count

A visitor recently shared the unusual sale on social media, drawing widespread attention.

According to the zoo, the product is said to alleviate ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain, South China Morning Post reported.

The recommended usage involves mixing the urine with white wine and applying it to the affected area with ginger slices. The zoo also suggests oral consumption but advises users to discontinue use in case of allergic reactions.

It was reported that a staff member told mainland media outlet The Paper that the urine is collected from a basin after the tiger urinates.

However, it remains unclear whether the product undergoes any disinfection process before being sold. Despite the peculiar offering, the staff revealed that sales are modest, with a maximum of two bottles sold per day.

In 2014, the zoo reportedly distributed tiger urine as a prize to celebrity winners of an outdoor reality show.

Medical experts have expressed skepticism about the supposed benefits of tiger urine.

An anonymous pharmacist from Hubei Provincial Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital stated,

“Exaggerating its value without evidence distorts traditional Chinese medicine and harms tiger conservation.”

He cautioned against the use of unverified substances, warning that they might “worsen the condition.”

Another traditional Chinese medicine practitioner raised concerns about the zoo’s authority to sell medicinal products, highlighting that all medicines must be approved by government regulators.

However, zoo staff insisted they possess a business licence to sell tiger urine.

The news has gone viral on Chinese social media, amassing over 35 million views.

One visitor commented, “I bought some for my dad out of curiosity, but have not seen any effect, so it is just sitting there.”

Another online user remarked, “I am thinking of buying a bottle for my mum. No side effects, so I thought I would give it a try.”

A third person voiced concerns, writing, “Will the urine not spread bacteria? It is just gross to think about.”

In Chinese culture, tigers symbolize bravery and strength, and traditional beliefs attribute medicinal properties to tiger bones.

However, the Chinese government has banned their use.

Tigers remain critically endangered in China, with strict laws imposing up to 10 years in prison and heavy fines for poaching or illegal trade.