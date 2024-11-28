A 27-year-old woman from Tianjin, China, tragically died 10 days after undergoing multiple laser treatments to remove spots and birthmarks, sparking serious concerns over the safety of cosmetic procedures.

Identified by her surname Liu, the woman had been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis and cafe-au-lait spots, which led her to seek treatment for the numerous dark spots on her body.

She underwent nine laser treatments at Jinmen Dermatology Hospital, a private facility in Tianjin, spending more than 100,000 yuan (approx. RM61,270) in the process, South China Morning Post reported.

Despite the high cost, her condition worsened after the procedures.

She had previously suspended treatment due to severe pain caused by uneven anaesthetic application.

During her 10th session on October 21, she reportedly experienced dizziness after the anaesthetic cream was applied.

Although the hospital staff removed the cream promptly, Liu went into shock, suffered convulsions and later experienced cardiac arrest.

She was transferred to another hospital but passed away 10 days later from complications related to excessive intracranial pressure.

A forensic autopsy is pending.

Liu’s husband suspects that an excessive amount of anaesthetic triggered an allergic reaction that led to her death.

“We will take full responsibility if found at fault,“ said Zhang, the hospital director, while defending the procedure.

He emphasised that the anaesthetic cream was applied according to standard protocols and allergy tests were available upon request.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread debate on Chinese social media, with related topics generating over 58 million views on Weibo.

One online commenter questioned the prioritization of beauty over health, stating, “If Liu hadn’t undergone the surgery, this tragedy might not have happened. Compared to health, beauty is insignificant.”

Others pointed to broader issues in the cosmetic surgery industry.

One individual wrote, “Café-au-lait spots do not just affect looks; they can significantly impact one’s mental health. Liu wasn’t wrong to seek treatment; the issue lies with the hospital.”

Another observed, “Private clinics often lack safety and reliability. Surgeries should be performed in reputable public hospitals.”

The incident also highlights a recurring issue in China’s cosmetic industry, with reports of medical negligence leading to fatalities.

Statistics show that only 12% of the country’s 13,000 cosmetic clinics comply with legal regulations, fueling further concerns over patient safety.

This case follows several previous incidents of cosmetic surgery-related deaths in China, including a 43-year-old woman who died during a liposuction procedure in January 2023, and a woman who passed away in December 2020 after undergoing six cosmetic procedures in a single day.