A woman from Weifang, Shandong province, China, is facing severe health issues following a botched double eyelid surgery.

Zhang, who underwent the procedure in 2021 at the Weifang Kuiwen Lirendu Medical Beauty Clinic, has been left with blurred vision, hair loss, and depression after her left eyeball was improperly stitched to the corner of her eye.

Zhang shared her distressing experience with Sohu Video on August 17, detailing the complications she faced, South China Morning Post reported.

ALSO READ: “Snobbish” China luxury shop staff count RM368k cash for two hours for shopper who eventually walks out

“In November 2021, I underwent double eyelid surgery because the outer corners of my eyes were uneven. The doctor said he would make some adjustments, but when he was stitching, I felt discomfort in my eyeball,” Zhang explained.

After the stitches were removed, she discovered that her eyeball and the eye corner had been stitched together.

Despite assurances from the surgeon, Wang, that the issue was minor and could be corrected locally, Zhang’s condition worsened.

Her eye became inflamed, and the tissues fused again, severely restricting her eye movement and causing persistent blurred vision.

She attempted to resolve the issue with the clinic, requesting corrective surgery at a larger hospital in Shanghai.

However, the clinic insisted on a cheaper local solution and refused to refund the full 30,000 yuan (approx. RM18,422) she paid.

Wang only offered 10,000 yuan (approx. RM6,140), which she deemed insufficient to cover her travel expenses.

“I told Wang that I could not go on like this, but he insisted it was a simple operation that could be done in Weifang for just 1,000-2,000 yuan (approx. RM614 - RM1228). He said, ‘If you’re uncomfortable, go ahead and get it done. If not, just leave it as it is’,” she was quoted as saying.

Her situation has taken a toll on her mental health, leading to depression and significant hair loss. The Weifang clinic has declined to comment on the matter.

Zhang’s ordeal has shocked many on mainland social media, with some expressing their horror over the procedure. “I can feel the pain just from reading this,” one user commented.

“Stitching the needle through the eyeball is really terrifying. It’s a miracle she did not go blind,” said another.

This incident follows other high-profile cosmetic surgery failures in China. In February 2021, actress Gao Liu exposed her botched nose job on Weibo, resulting in work loss and potential breach of contract penalties.

More recently, influencer Qin Xinyu’s failed nose job led him to create a viral song, “Return My Nose Mum Gave Me,“ lamenting his cosmetic misfortune.