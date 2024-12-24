A Christmas tree at a bustling shopping mall in Subang Jaya went up in flames on Monday evening, creating a brief moment of alarm for patrons.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department swiftly responded to the incident after receiving a distress call at around 7.10pm.

Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the details, he said, “Six firemen were dispatched to the scene. A Christmas tree caught fire, but it was extinguished once the firemen arrived.”

Fortunately, the fire was contained quickly, with no injuries reported and no structural damage to the mall, The Star reported.

Meanwhile, a video about this fire posted by TikTok user @thereknees625 garnered over 1 million views, 57,400 likes and 1,500 comments.

Netizens didn’t hold back in their reactions.

One user called _eliousx commented: “This Christmas sure is lit!”

Timun wrote, “I told you, you can’t use incandescent lights. It’s a fire hazard.”

“On the bright side, at least it’s the outdoor Christmas tree and not the one in the mall,” SueAzeeza commented.