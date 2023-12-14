ANIMOSITY can quickly grow when one person in the relationship is pulling more weight than the other. However, there are limits to the sacrifices you make.

A college student took to X platform to rant about his relationship problems with his girlfriend, who is the source of his financial difficulties.

He shared that he spends the majority of the allowance his parents provide him on his girlfriend.

He said, “Me and my girlfriend are still studying, hence we still use our parents money. It’s just that I get RM1,000 monthly but 80 percent goes to her.”

Despite feeling the pinch, the college student hid his true feelings.

He goes on to say that he is annoyed because his girlfriend is blind to the fact that her actions are costing him money.

He went on, “Just recently, I used RM 700 in two days, all of it was finished just on her.”

According to him, she would pout and act unhappy when he is unable to spend time with her. She also has a tendency to make him feel bad about not being able to spend money on her, he claimed.

He went on, saying that even when his friends invite him to get out, he is sick and tired of being broke and unable to spend money on his own interests.

Many netizens advised the man to use this time to study instead of “being in love, using his parent’s money”.

One netizen told him that he should really learn to stop acting like he’s rich already at such a young age since he is spending aimlessly like he has a full-time job.

What advice would you give him, in your opinion?