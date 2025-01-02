A video recently went viral on TikTok, amassing over 176,700 views, showcasing a tense moment between a couple on the streets during the Chinese New Year fireworks display.

The footage, which captures a heated argument, has sparked a range of reactions from netizens.

The video, posted by a user, begins with the text: “Noticed a couple arguing in the streets while waiting to watch the fireworks for CNY.”

In the clip, the woman is seen walking back and forth, visibly upset, while her boyfriend drives up and down the street in an apparent attempt to calm her down.

“The boyfriend (I believe) kept driving back and forth chasing her,” the user wrote in the post.

According to the video, this exchange went on for around 20 minutes, with the boyfriend continually trying to engage with his girlfriend.

As the situation escalates, the user notes, “She screams hysterically here,” as the boyfriend gets out of the car to approach her.

Passersby on motorbikes and in cars are seen stopping, some attempting to intervene and help the couple.

Despite their efforts, the argument continues, with the girlfriend shouting angrily.

A passerby can be seen running to console her. “This dude was kind enough to run after her and convince her to stay, and not walk astray,” the user wrote.

After some time, the video shows the woman finally giving in and getting back into the car.

The video quickly gained attention, sparking a variety of comments from viewers.

“We watch, We don’t judge. Because we never know the full story,” Sheiny commented.

“Love how Malaysians are so caring!!!” MissEbella wrote.