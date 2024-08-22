PARENTING is hard, but there are just something you don’t do (even if you’re desperate).

Just like this father whose irresponsible actions have enraged netizens in China.

According to South China Morning Post, the father, 30, was unable to contact his wife after the couple had an argument. So in a desperate to get her attention, he told his children to kneel on a busy road.

His children are all under the age of seven, with the youngest only two-years-old.

Interestingly, the father isn’t kneeling alongside his kids, but was watching them while sitting on a roadside flower bed.

The actions of the children kneeling on the road attracted the attention of a police office in Foshan, Guangdong province during his patrol.

ALSO READ: 33 year old M’sian blames father for bankrupting them at the age of 23

The youngsters were quickly moved to a safe area and a warning was immediately issued to the father.

Thankfully, the children were unharmed during the incident.

The reason for the couple’s argument is unclear, but the wife had reportedly returned to her hometown after deciding she wanted a separation and refused to establish any contact with him.

Naturally, the incident has sparked a huge conversation on mainland social media.

“Using children as hostages like this is child abuse and violates the children’s right to personal safety,” commented a netizen.

“My father was the same. When I was young, my mother wanted to divorce him, he refused and locked me in the house in an attempt to coerce her back,” said another.

READ MORE: Father threatens referee with iron rod after son gets red carded during football match