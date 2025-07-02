RECENTLY, several individuals in Kelantan took part in an unusual competition testing out their acting skills, vying for the first prize of RM500.

Several TikTok videos of the event showed 25 male and female participants lined up on a stage, competing to see who can cry the best at the Expo Kelantan Event.

To set the mood for the contestants, the organisers played some heartfelt, sad background music to hopefully stir some emotion.

In the video, the emcee was seen holding out the mic to some of the contestants for the audience to hear their winning cries.

According to Sinar Harian, a man from Tumpat snagged the top prize of RM500.

It is said that this is not the first time a crying contest was held in the state, said to have reached its fourth series.

Expo Kelantan event manager Muhamad Nur Amin Che Nor Asri said the contest was previously held in Kuala Krai and Bachok and did not expect the video of the contest to circulate as widely as it did, amassing nearly one million views on social media.

He added that the second and third prizes are RM300 and RM100 respectively while other contestants received consolation prizes.