ATTENDING the concert of your favourite singer is definitely an exciting experience. However many concerts do not allow outside food and drinks. This means you are usually left to the mercy of the food vendors who operate inside the venue.

One customer shared that he was recently charged RM5 for just two pieces of nuggets!

Airiey sayuti took to his TikTok account to share a video of him holding a plastic container containing two pieces of nuggets. In the video, another hand could be holding a plastic container containing about six to seven small pieces of wedges.

He confessed to paying RM5 for the measly portion of nuggets as he was hungry. It is unknown whether the wedges were also priced the same. According to Airiey, he had purchased the food at the Dua Lipa concert.

“Two pieces of nuggets for RM5, bought because I was hungry,” he captioned his video.

He also joked in the comments section that the prices were expensive because “she was an international artist, so the prices were international” as well.

Airiey’s video has since gone viral gaining more than 300 comments from shocked TikTok netizens.

“I’m willing to endure hunger if it’s like this. Eating just two pieces doesn’t even fill me up, I will be full for only one minute,” commented a TikTok user.

“If it’s Ramly nuggets, I can accept that. But these are the cheap love-shaped nuggets,” said a dismayed-sounding mhdhfzza.

A few netizens also asked if the nuggets were made from Wagyu meat since it was so expensive.

A few defended the food seller’s prices saying they might be paying a lot for the rental of the stall.

“Expensive but you have to consider the selling location as well, whether their rent is high or low,” said fa.asyaa.