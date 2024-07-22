THESE days, one has to be extra careful when purchasing food outside, even something as straightforward as burgers.

Just recently, a customer paid RM29 for burgers which only had cucumbers as the filling.

And in a separate case, a local man was recently struck with food poisoning after consuming a mouldy burger from a fast food chain.

Now, a woman has taken to her social media to share her burger purchase which turned out to have no patty and just breading as its filling.

User AA took to her TikTok account to share the sad-looking burger which she had purchased at a football stadium in Malaysia.

She can be seen unwrapping the burger before revealing the inside, which showed the tiniest of lettuce slices with a smidgen of mayonnaise sauce.

To make matters worse, there was no actual patty in the bun, but what appears to be chicken patty breading.

READ MORE: Customer frustrated after discovering only 3 small pieces of meat in RM30 bak kut teh

“To find bad burgers like this, you only need to visit a football stadium,” captioned the disappointed user in the video.

The video has since gone viral, with over 930K views, with TikTok users expressing their shock by the sight of a measly-looking burger.

“The burgers sold at stadiums have really gotten worse. At least last time they would put in a piece of meat, now it’s just bits of meat,” said a TikTok user.

““It’s common in crowded places, vendors think that people will still buy because they’re hungry. But you can’t do that in the food business, it’s not right to sell like that,” said a disappointed netizen.

“Ugh, what kind of business is this? If I’m very hungry and this is what I got, I would go crazy,” commented another.

A few other users advised her to purchase her burger at shops outside instead of buying the ones sold at the stadium.

ALSO READ: Burger stall scammed after ‘customer’ makes eight orders without paying