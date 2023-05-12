A seafood restaurant in Johor Bahru was recently accused of being the reason for a customer’s missing AirPods.

Recently, a Malaysian customer at a seafood restaurant in Johor Bahru noticed his AirPods were missing and suspected one of the restaurant staff to have taken them.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant’s owner gave a detailed account of the incident. He promptly explained to have asked his employees to look for the earpiece after learning of his customers’ situation.

They allegedly even tore apart trash cans and garbage bags and went through the leftovers in search of the missing AirPods.

“We tried our best because we understand how it feels to lose something,“ the owner continued.

In addition, the client expressed his gratitude by pledging to tip them after his item was returned.

Sadly, things took a terrible turn when a less tech-savvy employee looked through the CCTV footage in an attempt to locate the missing AirPods and inadvertently erased some of it.

The customer also posted a screenshot of the address of a shop lot displayed on his earphones.

However, the proprietor of the restaurant quickly denied that the address belonged to the worker’s hostel.

When the man confronted the seafood restaurant owner, he asserted that none of his workers stayed in the particular address.

The customer insisted that a worker was to blame for the loss, refusing to accept that it was a coincidence.

Finally, the owner said, “You can file a police report if you’d like, and we’ll let the police handle the situation.” We will also take legal action if you are slandering us for a theft that we did not commit.