A customer recently expressed her dissatisfaction following her claim to have been duped after ordering nasi lemak in a shopping mall eatery.

The woman, in a TikTok video showed her receipt of her order which showed her nasi lemak order with a “tempura chicken” in a Kuala Lumpur shopping complex.

However, the user @senpaifa_ revealed the supposed chicken tempura she was supposed to get with her dish allegedly replaced with a chicken burger patty.

Furthermore, Aifa’s receipt also showed the price of the dish which was RM13.90, excluding tax which brought the total to RM14.75, just for a basic, standard portion of nasi lemak with the usual fixings, some crackers and the chicken patty.

“First and last I’m coming here,” she said in her video.

Aifa also explained in the comments section that the picture of the food illustrated on their menu showed the chicken tempura to appear as a piece of “chicken breast” - adding that the crackers tasted “stale”.

Netizens also expressed sentiments similar to Aifa’s since she the dish she ordered was not as advertised, understandably.

Not only that, others claimed the eatery also served subpar food at inflated prices while she was advised to report the eatery to the authorities for the alleged misleading advertising of the nasi lemak dish.

