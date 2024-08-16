FOOD delivery apps are have undoubtedly simplified life by providing customers with wide range of restaurants. Plus one doesn’t have to leave the house or office.

But sometimes, you don’t get what is depicted on the food delivery app.

Just like this unfortunate customer who received a disappointing version of the dish she had ordered.

@nrzaatie took to her TikTok account to share that she had ordered “Sotong Goreng Tepung” or crispy fried squid from a restaurant on a food delivery app.

She also shared a screenshot of the food menu on the delivery app, which described the dish as “squids marinated in flavoured flour and deep fried until crispy”.

In the screenshot, the picture of the fried squid appeared to be quite appetising, and there were quite a lot of pieces of fried squid.

“Expectation,” wrote @nrzaatie on the screenshot.

Much to her disappointment, what arrived was not rings of deep fried squid, but rather chunky deep-fried balls, nothing like the promised picture on the food delivery app.

“Reality,” she wrote on her picture.

