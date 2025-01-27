AS customers, it’s natural to feel disappointed when the food we purchase fails to meet expectations—especially when portions are smaller than anticipated.

Recently, a frustrated Malaysian customer took to TikTok to express her dissatisfaction after discovering that the popiah she purchased had barely any filling.

In her video, she pulls out a piece of popiah from a paper bag, squishes it to expose its contents, and reveals what’s inside—or rather, what’s missing. To her dismay, the filling consisted of just a single strand of carrot.

“I bought three pieces for RM6, intending to support a local business. I even bought six pieces in total. But when I checked, the filling inside was just one strand of taugeh and one strand of carrot,” she explained, initially thinking it might be a one-off issue.

Unfortunately, the problem persisted across all 12 pieces of popiah she purchased.

“Turns out, they were all the same. There was even one that was just the popiah skin with no filling at all. I’m sharing this honestly, not to bring down the seller, but if it were you, how would you feel?” she asked her viewers.

The customer further clarified that she bought the popiah from a vendor in Pantai Remis, Selangor, adding that she simply wanted to provide feedback.

The video has since sparked discussions online, with many netizens sharing their own experiences and frustrations with food vendors.

“Eh, I just experienced the same thing with popiah like this last week. A young seller came by selling them. One pack for RM6, two packs for RM10. Coincidentally, I already brought a lot of food, so I wasn’t planning to buy anything there. But I felt bad seeing them.So, we ended up buying 2 packs. And oh my goodness, I was shocked when I saw the popiah. The filling, oh dear, I didn’t expect to get scammed with popiah,” shared @Tiny Feet Barut Shop.

“Back then, we went to Port Dickson and bought some fried cempedak. When we ate it, it turned out to be just the cempedak seed coated in batter—no flesh at all. Until now, whenever I pass by that place, I still curse that seller!” commented @Nadia.