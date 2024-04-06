BY now, price hikes have become a common sight, especially at some of our favourite eateries.

However, there are times when a food or beverage item has been priced exorbitantly by eatery vendors, prompting customers to voice out.

A man was shocked to find that a simple glass of teh o’ais cost him a whooping RM11.

A Facebook post by Mohd Fadly Samin showed the man holding a receipt of his food from a cafe located in the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

He said in his post that he took this as an expensive lesson for not double-checking the price before making the final payment.

ALSO READ: Exorbitant RM16 Milo cup sparks online furore

The receipt showed that he ordered a plate of fried noodles priced at RM6 and a bowl of lontong at RM12.

This shows that the drink item cost more than the noodles and slightly less than the lontong dish.

Netizens were naturally taken aback by the price but others also speculated that it could have been a fluke to which Fadly reiterated when replying to a user that he shared the post for others to exercise vigilance and double check prices before paying.

But a netizen in the comments section recently also shared a receipt showing that a cup of Milo cost a lot more than the teh o’ ais.

ALSO READ: KLIA passenger blasts airport for RM63.10 Nasi Lemak