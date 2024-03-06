Exorbitant RM16 Milo cup sparks online furore

NETIZENS recently went ballistic after learning that a cup of Milo was being sold for RM16 at a food outlet located in a popular building known for hosting major international events in the country.

According to Kosmo, a receipt circulating on Facebook reveals that a cup of Milo costs RM16, while two other desserts are priced at RM7 and RM11 each.

Commenting on the matter, many have taken a dig at the particular food outlet, suggesting it targets customers from the T20 group.

“That’s for the Datuks, Datuk Seris, and Datins. If you’re just an average citizen, forget about affording it,“ one netizen commented.

“The rent in that area is high, so it’s logical that the drinks are expensive. Plus, it’s not like the B40 or M40 can afford to hang out there. That’s a place for the T20. It’s better to eat at a roadside stall, much tastier,“ said another user.

Meanwhile, some other netizens joked that the merchants must be using a whole kilogram (1 kg) of Milo to make a single cup of Milo.

“They probably use 1 kg of Milo in one serving, that’s why it’s so expensive,“ another user commented.