SUSHI, now some Malaysians love it, some hate it with a passion.

And like many international dishes, sushi has been given a ‘Malaysian twist’ to better fit to our taste buds.

But for those of us who haven’t gotten the opportunity to travel to Japan, just how similar is the sushi served at the local restaurants or shops here compared to the ones in Japan?

Two Japanese girls came forward and the response was, “Nothing like in Japan”.

Yikes.

In a TikTok video posted by a Japanese language academy, two Japanese women made an attempt to dine on the local sushi and compared it to the ones back home.

The moment the woman unveiled the sushi which was in a plastic packaging, she immediately observed that it was nothing like the ones back in Japan.

“Nothing like in Japan. Not even one of them exists in Japan,” said the woman, smiling.

ALSO READ: Local restaurant goes viral for leaving sarcastic comments under customer’s review

Upon taking a bite, she shared that it tasted a bit spicy but noted that it was rather delicious.

“Even though it’s not sushi,” she says right after taking a bite, before breaking into fits of laughter.

They moved on next to the takoyaki (octopus balls) and shared that the octopus was a little too chewy for their liking, unlike the ones sold in Japan, which was tender.

They also pointed out that in Japan, onigiris (rice balls) would be made with the seaweed wrapper on the outside; however the one served here, the seaweed was used as an ingredient in the filling.

But they did get a taste of home thanks to the mayo-onigiri sauce.

Cheers to the two women for being such honest reviewers!

READ MORE: M’sians flood viral pork nasi kandar with good reviews after the eatery was criticised over its concept