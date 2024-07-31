IN a touching video shared by @bosmel on TikTok, a differently-abled pakcik is seen selling his self-drawn portraits at a shop lot area in Wangsa Maju.

Bosmel approached the pakcik, inquiring about his work as a portrait artist.

He requested a portrait of himself and offered RM10, although the pakcik typically charges between RM30 to RM40. Despite the lower offer, the pakcik accepted without hesitation.

In the video, the pakcik shares his daily struggles, revealing that he travels to his workspace in a wheelchair, a 20-minute journey that sometimes forces him to sleep there, especially during rainy weather.

An artist since the age of 18, he emphasised that creating art requires a peaceful mindset, which isn’t always possible when one must work to survive.

Reflecting on his condition, the pakcik revealed, “I wasn’t always differently-abled. I became this way after an accident.”

Moved by the pakcik’s story, Bosmel decided to give him RM500 instead of the initially planned smaller amount.

“Pakcik, you took my RM10 offer although you usually charge RM30,” he says as he hands him some RM50 notes.

“It’s enough,” the pakcik can be seen saying.

“You can use it to buy equipment,” Bosmel said, handing more money.

“Eh, it’s enough,” pakcik said. “God has given you a good heart.”

“I hope you get more blessings pakcik.”

“I also hope you get happiness, peace and strength,” the pakcik tells him.

Netizens who were touched by this heartwarming exchange, flooded the comment section.

“‘I’m tearing, I can’t see old people like this,” one netizen commented.

“It’s a reminder for me to be grateful,” another person added.

“May pakcik get more blessings and live long. Thank you brother, I respect you,” a third person commented.