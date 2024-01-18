Dishonest woman in China learns hard lesson from ride-hailing driver.

A woman in China who refused to pay her ride-hailing driver the agreed 20 yuan (RM13.25) for returning her forgotten phone learnt a valuable lesson in honesty when the driver outsmarted her.

The driver, surnamed Chen, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, recently went viral after he posted a video from his dashboard camera on his Douyin account.

In the clip, the passenger calls Chen using her friend’s phone to tell him that she had left her phone in his car and agrees to pay him 20 yuan (RM13.25) to deliver it back to where he dropped her off.

However, when Chen arrived at the spot, the woman refused to pay up as agreed.

Angry at her dishonesty, Chen drove off without saying another word and ended up at a police station 18km away, a distance which would cost the woman 100 yuan (RM66) to get to if she wanted to pick up the phone.

“Is 20 yuan a lot?” Chen asks in his video, adding that he insisted on the woman paying him first because he had been cheated before by other passengers.

The woman filed a complaint with the ride-hailing platform, but Chen said he was informed by the company that he had done nothing wrong.

The story received widespread applause online.

It remains unknown if the woman had received her phone or Chen left it at the police station, but one thing was sure, she learnt it pays to be honest.