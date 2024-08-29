TRAVELLERS are usually advised to watch out for common issues like delayed flights or lost luggage when planning a holiday.

But what if the biggest “danger” was that you’d fall so in love with a destination that you couldn’t stop returning?

In a viral social media post circulating on Facebook, one tourist humorously cautions would-be visitors: “Attention to all long distance citizens of the world: do not visit Malaysia, there is a big danger of getting addicted with this country and its National Airline.”

“Unless you can afford to pay for plane tickets 2 and 3 times a year,” Dimitris Apostol Valkaniotis posted, alongside several photos of places around Malaysia.

This lighthearted warning resonated with many travellers who have fallen under Malaysia’s spell.

One user called Rosťa wrote: “Too late, we’re already addicted, fourth time this year.”

Julie-Ann Sherlock commented: ““Why didn’t you warn me about this back in 2017 when I accidentally came here because it was the cheapest flight from Kathmandu? Been coming here a few times a year since! (Except for 2 years during the pandemic.)”

“Can’t agree more...have been there twice but left my heart there,” Maryam Hammad commented.

Beau Muhammad aptly noted, “Interesting that you mentioned our national carrier. Glad you enjoyed MH, Malaysian hospitality at its best.”