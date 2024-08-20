IN a shocking display of road rage, a motorcyclist with Malaysian plates was caught on camera throwing a hammer at a car after allegedly cutting into its lane.

The disturbing incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, has sparked widespread outrage and discussion online.

The viral dashcam footage, viewed nearly 300,000 times at time of writing, shows a motorcyclist overtaking a vehicle from the right before abruptly moving in front of it.

As the motorcyclist seems to rummage through his bag, he suddenly swings a hammer at the car behind him.

The video’s dramatic sequence raises serious questions about the motives behind the motorcyclist’s aggressive behaviour. With the footage lacking context, viewers are left speculating about what might have led to such an extreme reaction.

“Based on what we can see, there are two likely scenarios,” one user called messcr suggests. “Either the motorcyclist was upset by the car’s sudden move to the right, or this could be a criminal modus operandi. Whatever the case, it’s crucial to report it to the authorities.”

“Why are there so many crazy people nowadays,” another user called dnhibahfaraid commented.

HilmiAdi wrote and tagged the Malaysian Royal Police Force. He said: “Guy came out the door that morning, with hammer (sic) in his bag. This is intentional and dangerous behaviour. Authorities please investigate.”