AS the saying goes: “Manners maketh the man”.

Good manners will always add value to a person’s character no matter where they are in life.

A traffic policeman in Terengganu recently won netizens’ hearts with his manners after helping an elderly man.

The viral TikTok video by @bsptipddungun showed the traffic cop carefully helping the elderly man cross the road during the “Op Pematuhan Lalu Lintas”.

After helping the man, the traffic cop took the time to give him ‘salam’ by removing his cap and bowing to receive the man’s hand to his face.

Netizens expressed their pride seeing the traffic policeman’s simple but thoughtful ‘salam’, touched that he treated the senior citizen with respect.

“Anyone can have a high level of education but not many are willing to learn good manners,” a user said.

“We usually see many young people helping the elderly cross the road but it is rare to see one giving salam (after that) and removing one’s hat while doing so,” a netizen pointed out.