HARD times are unfortunately a part and parcel of life, whether its financial setbacks, health difficulties.

However, you might just meet a kind-hearted Samaritan along the way that makes things a whole lot better.

For this guy, his good Samaritan came in the form of a PDRM officer!

In a TikTok video posted by Fandy Fiera who is a cop, he shared that he came across an Indian man who stopped the police vehicle he was in.

Fandy observed that the man looked unwell as his left hand was swollen.

“At first we thought he might be lost and wanted our assistance on his location,” shared Fandy.

To his surprise, the man got off his motorcycle and unbuckled his watch from his hand before attempting to sell his G-Shock watch to the police.

“This is an original G-Shock watch. I previously purchased it for RM500 and I can sell it to you for RM100. Please brother,” the man pleaded to Fandy and his colleague.

“I have been hunting for a job from morning to evening but to no avail. I can do any job but no shop wants to give me a chance,” the man added.

Fandy shared that they were stunned hearing those words as people who usually approach the police are those who need assistance or are in an emergency.

The man explained that he tried selling his watch to a pawn shop but they only wanted to take it for a very low amount. He also has two kids, a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Much to the man’s surprise, instead of purchasing his watch, Fandy decided to give some money to him.

The video has quickly gone viral, with over 4,500 comments from Malaysian netizens who were moved by the policeman’s generosity.

“Alhamdulillah, my friend, continue your good deeds with trust and responsibility as a member of the PDRM. May God reward you with a thousand blessings,” commented @TenggoKiloDcc.

“To the PDRM officer, you have power, but you choose to be kind. Congratulations. May your duties be blessed by Allah SWT. Ameen,” @adynia.

Many Malaysians also took to the comment section to share their memorable memories being assisted by the police.

“I once drove my dad’s old van and almost hit a roadblock in the early morning. The police asked where I was heading, and I tearfully explained that I was rushing to take my dad to the hospital for a heart attack. The police immediately escorted me all the way to the hospital,” @cik kembang comel.

“Men are generally good when they become police officers. When I was looking for a job and didn’t have a license, there was this one police officer who told me to get my license once I have a job. Thank you, sir, for letting me go,” shared @Faiz86.

