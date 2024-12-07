SINGLE folks, have you ever received anything for not having a partner?

Well, if you’re single and got the hots for the contents of Malaysia’s beloved spiky thorn fruit, look no further.

A durian stall in Terengganu is now offering free durians exclusively to its single patrons.

Sorry to you married couples or those in a relationship, this deal is just not for you.

In the video that was shared by a TikTok user, @echa_achaa, the customer noticed an interesting signage on the pile of durians that said the following:

“Durian D24. RM26 per kg. If you’re single, it’s free”.

Curiosity piqued, the customer then asked the man running the stall if the signage was legit or was it simply a joke.

“Brother, is it true that single people get free durians?”

“Yes, you have to come alone,” replied the man.

The man also added that this special offer applies to both single men and women.

To sweeten the offer, single customers have the option to choose which free durian they desire.

Whether it’s the much adored Musang King, the creamy D24, or the local favourite kampung durian, the choice is up to the single customer.

Naturally the video has gone viral with over 450K views and almost 1,000 comments from excited TikTok netizens, inquiring the whereabouts of the durian stall.

“What a smart stall vendor, selling his durian while looking for a potential soulmate,” joked a TikTok user.

“If he wants evidence, bring your partner, go to the front of the stall and scream loudly, ‘We are over!’,” joked another.

Well to all you singles out there, what are you waiting for?