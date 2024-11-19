E-hailing driver allegedly charges up to RM30 for air-conditioning

A e-hailing driver’s imposition of additional charges has been shared all over social media, enraging netizens.

In a post on the Reddit forum r/Bolehland, an image attached to the post showed a notice in the e-hailing ride, charging passengers if they want the air-conditioning turned on.

The notice states that these charges ranged between RM20 to RM30 based on the “fan speed” of the vehicle’s air-conditioner, set from one to three.

However, the first speed charged at RM20 is omitted for those riding in a six-seater vehicle.

What enraged netizens further was not the high charges but also how the driver allegedly only provided air-conditioning for passengers seated in front.

Many users called for the driver to be reported for the exorbitant charges for basic provision of air-conditioning.