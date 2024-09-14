EVERY now and then, consumers would voice out their concerns against e-hailing drivers’ attitudes or actions that can at times, endanger their safety.

A woman recently exposed an e-hailing driver for playing an online game while driving her to her destination.

A TikTok video by @ugcvialaura showed the driver engaging in the game, swiping in between applications whilst driving the entire journey.

“Kept switching between the game and (navigation app) for 30 minutes straight,” she said in the video.

Furthermore, the driver was apparently “scolding her teammates” while she was playing the online game.

Laura has since reported the incident to the e-hailing company.

Several users relayed their experiences as passengers in these situations and condemned the driver’s recklessness.

“(The) driver (was watching) a (Korean) drama for the entire journey. I reported him straight away,” a netizen said.

“A driver who is blind in one eye was watching a movie while driving,” another netizen chimed in.