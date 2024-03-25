KUALA LUMPUR: A notorious scammer was finally exposed after a e-hailing driver caught her trying to not pay her full fare for her ride recently.

The Facebook video of the incident which happened on March 22, has since gone viral, showed the woman trying to avoid paying her full fare upon reaching her dstination.

However, the driver, having recognised her from a previous attempt, was ready to counter her scheme.

He initially agreed to her request for a Touch ‘n Go e-wallet payment, knowing what was coming.

Suddenly, the woman claimed her account only had RM4.70 left, conveniently short of the RM11 fare, claiming that she was mysteriously “charged.”

In response, the driver, aware of the woman’s tactics from other drivers refused to wait for a supposed money transfer.

He sternly reminded the woman of her reputation, offering the choice of either paying up the fare or head to the nearest police station.

Despite the warning, the woman, who already already notorious on Facebook for scamming e-hailing drivers, insisted on using Touch ‘n Go despite her earlier claim of insufficient funds.

When that wouldn’t fly, she switched tactics, suddenly wanting to pay via QR code.

“This isn’t her first rodeo. And not only does she not pay or half-pay drivers, she does the same for other services, like manicures, buying things, treatments, etc,” a netizen claimed in response to the video.

“If you are doing business and happen to see this face, be sure to blacklist her or ask for full payment before giving her anything,“ another netizen commented.

