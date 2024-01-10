RECENTLY, an elderly man in Sarawak discovered RM18,000 in unclaimed money belonging to him.

The Ministry of Finance on X said the man found out about this information during a MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) in Miri on Sunday (Sept 29).

“The elderly man’s unclaimed money or Wang Tidak Dituntut (WTD) will be credited to his bank account in 30 days after the Accountant Department (Miri branch) has received the complete documents,” MOF said in their post.

ALSO READ: Two civil servants among four arrested over eGumis withdrawal

According to the Accountant General Department of Malaysia, examples of WTD include;

- Salaries, wages, bonuses, commissions and other payments due to employees

- Dividends

- Profits declared for distributions

- Insurance claims which have been approved for payment

- Bank draft, cashier’s order and other documents of similar nature which validity period have lapsed

- Fixed deposits (without automatic renewal instructions) which have matured; tender deposits for which the intended purpose has been fulfilled

- Sundry creditors or sundry debtors with credit balance

ALSO READ: Dewan Rakyat passes Unclaimed Moneys (Amendment) Bill 2024

The Accountant General Department also states that WTD is also money credited to an account whether it is savings, current and/or fixed deposit accounts, not operated by the owner for a duration of no less than seven years.

Not only that, WTD is also money to the credit of a trade account that remained inactive for not less than two years.

Examples include a trade creditor account and a trade debtors account with credit balance.