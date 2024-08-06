Elderly woman feeds stranger in hospital bed, tugging netizens’ heartstrings

A recent clip showing an elderly woman feeding a stranger at the hospital bed recently has elicited happiness and general warmth among Malaysian netizens.

It is learnt that the 26-second video clip was recorded by the woman’s niece, yesterday (June 7).

According to Harian Metro, the woman identified as C Anjala Devi was visiting her nephew K. Jaya Shankar, who was admitted after suffering a heart attack at the Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru, when she noticed the man struggling to eat his meal.

She then proceeded to spoon-feed the man, who was noticeably tearing up, wiping away his tears with a tissue while eating.

It is learnt that the man had recently suffered from a stroke and has been warded at the hospital since with no visitors to attend to his aid.

The video which has since gone viral has since triggered positive reactions from Malaysians on social media, many of whom commended the woman’s kind actions, while others expressed sympathy for the man.

Many netizens also shared their own experiences of receiving help from strangers while hospitalised.

Facebook user Halita Ahmad said: “A mother will always be a mother irrespective of race”

Another Facebook user Nurul Hidayah commented: “Thanks Amma, undeterred by skin colour or race, without any awkwardness, love unites us all.”

At the time of writing, the Facebook video has received over 12,600 likes and 572 comments.