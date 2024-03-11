Engineer with 17 years experience allegedly rejected by GLC due to low CGPA

IN the working world, regardless of industry, most companies value working experience rather than academic achievements especially if the said candidate graduated years ago.

This time, however, it is the opposite as an engineer with over a decade of experience was allegedly rejected by a government-linked company (GLC) due to his cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in university being not up to par with its standards.

A Facebook post on the Engineers Malaysia group claimed the candidate was about to be recruited into the GLC but was rejected in the end due to his decades-old CGPA results being below 3.0.

ALSO READ: M’sian fresh graduate becomes food delivery rider after getting rejected numerous times during job interviews

“My friend has an Ir with a Practicing Certificate (PC) and has worked for 17 years in the engineering industry including consultancy.

“(He) went for an interview with a GLC. The bosses in the interview agreed to take (him) in and the salary was already decided

“It is quite painful as (he) was already well established in the industry but (he) was judged based on (his) pointer from decades ago,” Ahmad Mus’ab said in his post.

According to the company’s human resource department, the requirement for a higher CGPA was allegedly a new policy being put for implementation.

ALSO READ: 7As SPM student’s higher education dreams dashed by D grade in English

To add salt to the wound, the candidate’s friend was hired due to a higher CGPA but allegedly lacked the necessary qualifications.

Netizens sympathised with the candidate’s situation and shared similar experiences as well as speculated that the company’s HR department came up with the excuse of a new policy to not hire the candidate.

“The HR department should have filtered out the pointers earlier before the interview process,” a user said.

“I understand if such policies apply to fresh graduates but this is an experienced candidate,” a netizen pointed out.

“Studying and getting a university degree with good grades do not guarantee success.

“Knowing the right people and networking at the right time is even more important,” a commenter added.