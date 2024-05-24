Growing up in the 90s in Malaysia, if you wanted a luxurious gift, you were probably expected to score straight A’s in your exams.

If you put up a fuss or demand for it incessantly, you would get an earful from your parents. Or a swift whack with the rotan..

However, recently, a video of a Chinese man kneeling on the ground, purportedly blaming himself for being unable to buy his daughter an iPhone, has gone viral on social media.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Shanxi province, China, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In the video, the witness had encountered the father and the daughter on the street.

Annoyed that her father could not purchase her an iPhone, the girl allegedly yelled, “Other parents can buy their children an iPhone. Why don’t you have the money?”

READ MORE: Elderly couple in China kicked out of their flat by their son

The father, wracked with guilt, was seen getting down to his knees, blaming himself for his financial incapability.

Embarrassed by her father’s actions, the girl then yelled for her father to get up from the ground.

Personal items such as a bag, which were presumably belonging to the supposed father-and-daughter, can be seen lying on the pavement.

Taking in the entire situation, it was only understandable that the witness felt the impulse to walk up to the daughter and slap her.

The viral video, which was viewed 91 million times on Weibo and six million times on Douyin.

Many netizens took to Chinese social media to criticise the girl’s spoilt behaviour and the father’s inability to properly educate his daughter.

ALSO READ: Man travels home for CNY, gets reprimanded for earning less