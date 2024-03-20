It was a moment similar to the infamous “Final Destination” movie when a driver escaped a freak death after his Silver Perodua Bezza was recently found in Cheras with its windshield pierced after a “pinang” tree stem had pierced through it.

In a video posted on the Facebook group 巴生人 Klang People ™ showed the upper part of the windshield damaged after the fallen stem pierced it, hitting the front passenger seat.

Fortunately, no one was in the car when the incident took place.

The man recording the video attempted to remove the stem but found it too heavy.

At the time of writing, the video has since amassed 8,900 views, as netizens who expressed shock also commented on how dangerous the pinang tree stems were to cause such damage.

“Now even betel palm stems are so dangerous,” a netizen remarked.

On the other hand, several netizens suggested the car owner may be able to claim for compensation from the local city council.

