A burst of vibrant and bright Chinese New Year decorations at IOI Puchong Mall turned into a temporary halt in festive celebrations as a fire erupted, causing one of the decorations to catch ablaze.

A widely circulated video on social media captured the flames engulfing the roof of a pagoda-shaped decoration, with a man using a fire extinguisher to successfully extinguish the fire, resulting in thick pillars of smoke lingering around the mall.

IOI Puchong mall management has issued an official statement on its Facebook account, confirming the fire incident.

The statement expressed sadness over the occurrence at 7:10 pm, assuring that no injuries or harm resulted, and the fire was swiftly contained by 7:15 pm.

The cause is under investigation, and they are cooperating with authorities.

The management apologised for any inconvenience and confirmed that normal operations have resumed without further disruption.