A group of fishermen in Kuala Terengganu, recently demonstrated remarkable bravery and compassion when they risked their lives to rescue a massive whale shark trapped in their fishing net.

Their heroic act has captured widespread attention after videos of the rescue were shared on TikTok, amassing over 1 million views and 17,000 likes.

The incident occurred when the fishermen discovered a whale shark—an enormous creature measuring more than twice the size of their boat—entangled in their fishing gear.

The dramatic footage, initially shared by TikTok user @qasih2022, reveals the night-time rescue operation where the whale shark was struggling to free itself.

In one of the videos, the scene shows the fishermen gathered around the net, which was filled with various fish. The whale shark, clearly the largest and most conspicuous among them, was seen thrashing as it tried to escape the entanglement.

The situation quickly escalated as the fishermen took decisive action. In a courageous move, at least three fishermen leapt into the sea to assist in freeing the whale shark.

Their efforts were successful after a brief struggle; they managed to manoeuvre the net beneath the whale shark, allowing it to swim free along with many of the other fish caught in the net.

Despite the loss of their catch, the fishermen’s actions were driven by a deep respect for marine life. Once the whale shark was safely on its way, the rescuers returned to their boats, having accomplished their mission without any reported injuries.

Netizens sent heartwarming messages in the comments for the fishermen.

“Thank you. The fishermen’s efforts are greatly appreciated,” one user called Big Blue World commented.

Azieizizi2 wrote: “Well done, bros! Brave effort.”