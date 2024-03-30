A recent social media post on Xiaohongshu (by the Guangdong Girl GDGN Cantonese Tea Restaurant) caused waves online after it showed a food delivery rider lying unconscious outside their Penang restaurant.

The restaurant staff grew alarmed when they were unable to wake the rider, despite attempts like splashing water and patting him.

Fearing heatstroke, they quickly called for an ambulance.

Fortunately, the rider regained consciousness just as the ambulance arrived.

The restaurant’s operator believes the extreme heat may have caused him to faint.

After a check-up, the rider was taken to the ambulance for further evaluation.

The incident highlights the challenging conditions faced by delivery riders, especially during Malaysia’s recent heatwave.

Additionally, the restaurant operator expressed their appreciation for the rider’s dedication in delivering food to customers even under such circumstances.

