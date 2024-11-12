FOOD delivery apps are meant to make our lives easier, especially if you require something at odd hours and going out isn’t an option.

However, what ruins the experience is when you have to deal with a food delivery rider who’s feeling surly about order.

@liadaily took to Threads to share her experience dealing with a less-than-friendly food delivery rider who made a comment about her choice of beverage.

In her post, she shared that she had ordered an isotonic beverage around 12am through a food delivery app.

Much to her surprise her food delivery rider sent her a message on the app, “Allahuakbar (God is great), just for an isotonic drink”.

Puzzled, she asked the rider what was the matter before informing him that if it was not possible, he could cancel the delivery order.

The man then rudely retorts, “Yes, please drink until you get diabetes. Please go ahead” before delivering her order.

Shocked, @liadaily gave him a piece of her mind, saying that this was her first time encountering such a rude food delivery rider.

“If you’re tired, just go offline. Don’t lash out on customers like this. There’s a reason why a customer would order an isotonic drink in the middle of the night using a food delivery app.

“If I could buy it myself, I would’ve done so. First time meeting such a rude rider,” she wrote.

Her post has since attracted the attention from netizens, including food delivery riders who commented that the rider had behaved in a stubborn manner and advised her to report him on the app.

“I’m a food delivery rider too. But riders like this are honestly stupid and stubborn. Just report riders like this. If they don’t want to work, just quit instead of making a fuss about what people want to buy,” said @nblmhmvd.

Others shared their experience dealing with troublesome food delivery riders.

“Hahaha, I once had a broken leg and couldn’t walk, staying in an apartment. Ordered food through the delivery app and ended up with an angry rider who refused to deliver to my door, telling me to pick it up myself at the guard house,” shared @piamuhammad.

“I’ve experienced something similar, but it wasn’t about buying food. I booked an e-hailing ride from the hospital to home because I was with my mom, who uses a wheelchair. Throughout the journey, the driver kept complaining about the traffic and said it wasn’t worth taking the job. If it weren’t for my mom, I would’ve asked to get off by the roadside,” shared @nsszwaaa.