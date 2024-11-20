DOUBLE parked vehicles can pose quite the nuisance for many, especially if the owners are not reachable, leaving other vehicles stuck.

A four-wheel drive (4WD) recently attempted to maneuver around a white Perodua Viva which double parked behind it in order to exit the space, according to a video posted on Facebook group PUCHONG 蒲种人大小事.

The post claimed that the driver of the 4WD honked for at least half an hour to alert the Viva driver to come and remove the care but no one turned up.

In the video, the 4WD was seen reversing into the white Viva behind it, slowly pushing it backwards, whilst carefully maneuvering around the car.

ALSO READ: M’sian double-parks for hours, finds car window smashed, gets roasted for seeking culprit

Even with the Viva pushed out of the way, the 4WD had a difficult time getting out of the parking space however, a young woman was seen helping the driver out.

In the end, the 4WD managed to get out of the double-parked spot.

Netizens mainly commended the 4WD owner for being “gentle” with the double-parked Viva despite being in a tight spot themselves.

“The four-wheel drive owner was quite merciful. If it had been someone else, they might have stepped on the gas,” a netizen remarked.

ALSO READ: Man double-parks at PPR, doesn’t leave number, makes frustrated woman wait for 4 hours