Woman shares regret spending RM342 on subpar food in Port Dickson eatery

THERE is nothing worse than wasting a lot of money on food that isn’t very tasty.

A woman recently expressed her regret spending hundreds of ringgit at an eatery in Port Dickson.

In a X post by @minaazaini, she said the bill came up to a whopping RM342.25.

However, the image of the receipt attached to the post did not state the name of the food next to the prices.

Despite the other image showing the finished food, Mina’s review said otherwise.

In the review, Mina also clarified that she and her family were so hungry that they had no choice but to finish off the food.

One of the food items, the “pari bakar” that costs RM93.50, was said to have not reflected the price, being “medium-sized”, burnt and as hard as a shell, accompanied with a “bland” sambal sauce.

Mina also commented how the “kerang bakar”, priced at RM63.75, was akin to “kerang sambal” instead.

She also alleged that the deep fried squid (price undisclosed) was “stuck near her throat”, causing her to nearly choke on it.

“This is an upsetting review because the food did not taste (like) food. The price feels like paying for a house installment.

“We know that this is a holiday destination, where the prices scream ‘welcome to the land of the rich’. But if set the prices logically. If the food actually tastes delicious, I would be fine paying for it,” she said in her post.

When it came to the service, Mina brought up how she and her family waited quite a while for their food, adding that the restaurant staff was just “standing around” like “dolls”.

Mina took up her grouses to the cashier who merely responded that her experience was “normal”.

Many netizens agreed with her review, with one X user also sharing a similar experience especially pertaining to the receipt not displaying the name of the food ordered next to the price.