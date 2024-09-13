A recent report highlights that over 60% of Generation Z (Gen Z) employees are struggling with work-related stress, leading to severe burnout and frequent job changes.

This trend is contributing to labour shortages across various industries, thereby hindering sectoral growth, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: ​​​​​​​Nurturing Gen Z’s artistic talent must merge art and technology - Ahmad Zahid

Psychologist Prof Datin Dr Mariani Md Nor attributes the burnout to a lack of competitiveness among Gen Z workers, which she says limits their potential. “Gen Zs must be competitive and resilient to face the real challenges of the outside world.

Burnout is something everyone experiences, but the ability to overcome it depends on the individual,“ she was quoted as saying.

She emphasised that while Gen Z is adept with current technological advancements, they need to harness these tools to work more efficiently.

“If Gen Z develops resilience, they will also train their rational thinking skills,“ she said.

She also pointed out that Gen Z’s lack of physical and mental resilience contributes to their frequent job changes.

“While salary is undeniably a factor in choosing a career, some switch jobs due to their inability to handle workplace pressure and if not addressed early, this group would continue to face burnout regardless of where they work,“ she said.

She stressed the importance of a strong support system from family and friends to tackle these pressures.

In response to claims that Gen Zs are “spoiled” and resistant to criticism, she explained that personality traits are often influenced by parenting and environmental factors.

“Some parents may spoil their children too much, which could lead to today’s youth being easily triggered by criticism and unable to withstand pressure.

So, we cannot generalise any generation as being spoiled, as it largely depends on upbringing and surrounding influences,“ she said.

A 2023 Business Insider report noted that Gen Z workers are expected to change careers at least three times during their lifetimes, with nearly two-thirds considering leaving their current employers within the next two years.

The Wellness at Work Report 2024 further revealed that 64% of Gen Z workers experience burnout, close to the 69% of millennials affected.