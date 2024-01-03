TRAVELING in a different country has its ups and downs, especially where public transportation is concerned.

While Malaysia remains a top tourist destination, there is much to be said about the country’s public transportation.

Recently, a TikTok video by @big_laddo showed a group of German tourists getting kicked out of a RapidKL bus.

The man who recorded the incident interviewed one of the tourists who said in the video that he and his travelling companions had waited for a long time for the bus and voiced out their frustrations from not being able to get on the bus.

“There was no information about how to pay for the bus and the bus driver just told us that we (could not) get in,” he said.

The tourist was then asked if he had a Touch ‘n Go card (now implemented as a mandatory payment method for the bus fare), to which he said that he did not.

“We (did not) know (that) we (needed) it (the Touch ‘n Go card) — we do not know how to get it,” he added.

The German national also remarked how the bus stop was “uncomfortable” and pointed out the “unreadable” signs.

Amassing over 211,000 views, 3,960 likes and 578 comments, netizens were divided on the situation stating that the tourists should have done their research before coming to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, others commented that German commuters use a card to travel on public transportation but netizens countered that such information was already accessible to tourists.

However, many took the tourists’ side, calling out the nation’s “poor” public transportation system and urged the relevant authorities to look into the matter.

