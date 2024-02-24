WHEN a company makes a mistake, they frequently have to pay the consumer for the error or make the necessary corrections. Sadly, some businesses manage to get away with it, but not on this occasion.

Traveler Amakusakiko shared on her XiaoHongShu account how the bus company overbooked her on a trip from Penang to Kuala Lumpur.

They abandoned her stranded without a way out, refusing to pay her for her ticket or put her on the next bus.

Additionally, the tourist’s intention to travel to Kuala Lumpur in order to catch a flight at KLIA makes the situation worse.

“Thank you to all the car owners I’ve met, I’m throwing and turning to catch a car to KL,“ she stated in her post.

“P.S. I suggest that cross-city bus reservations be made at least one day in advance of departure, Malaysian bus reservations should not be made online, and KTM tickets should be purchased in advance.” She added.

After her bus left her stranded in Penang, she ultimately chose to take a bus to Ipoh rather than waiting for a later bus to KL. She then scheduled an e-hailing transport to KLIA from that location.

Luckily, she made it in time for her trip!

What a terrifying predicament to be in, what would you do in her shoes?