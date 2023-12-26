A peaceful trip of MRT passengers was disrupted when a woman approached another passenger who had booked a seat by laying her luggage on it.

The incident shared by TikTok by user @dinalee132, revealed a fight between two ladies about seating arrangements.

In the video, the older woman, who was seated with her suitcase, indicated to the (standing) younger woman that she intended to make a complaint with the authorities.

In response to the elder lady’s complaint, the younger woman boldly stated, “Go ahead and complain, I’m not afraid.”

Out of annoyance, the older woman speaks loudly, urging the younger woman not to disturb her.

“I’m not bothering you; I just want to sit.” There are two seats here, and see how filled they are.” The woman insisted.

Additionally, people flocked to the comment area as the heated debate gained exposure online.

“She must’ve bought the seats for her bags,“ one user expressed.

While another said, “If they keep arguing, they will probably miss their station.”