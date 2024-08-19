A PUSH present is a present a partner or family gives to the mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child.

But what would you give the woman who gave birth to your seventh child?

A brand new car apparently, for this proud Malaysian man who recently became a father of seven.

Mohd Yazid Ismail took to his Facebook page on Aug 14 to share that he had gifted a brand-new Honda City Hatchback to his wife as a token of appreciation for giving birth to their seventh child.

Yazid shared that he noticed that his wife would struggle to park the previous vehicle due to it being so big. However she was fine using the car to get around.

“This is a token of appreciation for her sacrifice and perseverance in enduring the hardships of pregnancy and the process of giving birth to baby Nawwaf.

“This car gift cannot fully repay the value of my wife’s sacrifice, but at least it can make her feel appreciated. That’s what matters,” expressed the grateful father.

ALSO READ: M’sian husband gives wife RM10 daily allowance, controls her bank cards and salary

He then advises that a gift as a token of appreciation doesn’t have to be expensive and that “even a bouquet of flowers is fine”.

“But, you know, flower shops are hard to find, unlike gold shops that are everywhere. So to make it easier, just buy a necklace or bracelet, and that’s okay.”

Yazid then kindly adds that if one’s spouse is unable to give their wife a physical gift, it is still acceptable as long as he helps take care of the children and manage the household.

“Let your wife rest and reduce her burnout,” he advises, explaining that he had previously taken a year off to support his wife in managing their newbord twins.

“But taking care of the children and managing the household is a shared responsibility, that’s normal. Do something special by giving a token of appreciation. It will make your wife’s heart flutter.”

Yazid’s sweet post resonated with a lot of netizens who were touched by his gesture towards his wife.

“Oh no! Your intention of giving the gift is great, ustaz. It’s just that you’ve set the bar too high. If we give something less, our wives might refer to this post later,haha. Anyway, congratulations!” joked netizen Syukry Hashim.

“’Make your wife feel appreciated’ is the best phrase,” commented netizen Nurul Nabila Fadzil.

READ MORE: M’sian man earning RM8k a month doesn’t want wife to work but refuses to give her an allowance