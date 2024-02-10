SHOULD marriages be 50/50 financially?

This age-old question has sparked debate with some believing that such an arrangement is fair to both parties.

While others believe that this isn’t fair especially if there’s an income disparity or one has to shoulder more of the physical responsibilities at home.

One disheartened anonymous Malaysian woman took to X account @pelisahh to lament about the unfairness of her 50/50 marriage with her husband.

The woman who has been married for eight years shared that throughout the marriage, most of the expenses have been split equally between her husband and her. Even when it came to fried snacks!

“Even when he buys RM6 worth of pisang goreng (banana fritters) to eat at his parents house, he splits it between the both of us,” said the exhausted-sounding woman.

According to her, he would make a list of the payments that he had covered and give her the list once she had received her salary.

To add salt to the wound, she clarified that her husband earns RM2,000 more than her.

“He is so calculative, my husband, despite his salary being so different from mine, with an almost RM2,000 difference.”

ALSO READ: M’sian husband gives wife RM10 daily allowance, controls her bank cards and salary

When the woman makes the effort to bring up why he is so calculative even for such trivial items, her husband chalks it up to one reason: he provides her with nafkah.

“How is that logical?” questioned the woman, adding that her husband only provides her with a monthly nafkah of RM400 which she uses for her children’s expenses.

The post has gone viral online with almost a million views and more than a 100 comments from angry netizens who lambasted her husband for his calculative behaviour.

“This is not husband and wife, these are housemates. Even housemates are not this calculative, especially for pisang goreng,” commented an amused @patenrazali.

Many suggested that she should start charging her husband for her “services” such as cooking and cleaning the house.

“Please start being calculative, anon. Cook only for you and the kids. If you’re cooking for him but splitting groceries when he’s supposed to provide nafkah, then please do what others are suggesting in the comments. Start being calculative about everything. Because you don’t seem to have the style to leave him after eight years, I don’t know how you’re still holding on,” said @Finie_Asif.

What do you think? Should marriages be 50/50 financially, despite one earning significantly less than the other?

READ MORE: Man with RM2k salary takes up loan to afford girlfriend’s demands of buying an iPhone, Honda car