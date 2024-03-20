QR codes have become to go to method of payment at Ramadan bazaars. After all, cashless transactions are not only easier but can help avoid incidents like pickpocketing.

Unfortunately there are still food vendors who are not aware of the QR code.

Recently, a user on X highlighted how he came across an elderly couple at a Ramadan bazaar who were struggling to get customers to purchase their food as they did not have a QR code in place.

In his tweet, Nai noticed that that stalls located on the left and the right were swamped with customers but strangely, the elderly couple’s stall did not have any customers.

“I was queuing up at the stall next door and peeked at the dishes sold by the couple. The food looked pretty tasty, so I was so bewildered to why no one came to buy it.”