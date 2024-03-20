QR codes have become to go to method of payment at Ramadan bazaars. After all, cashless transactions are not only easier but can help avoid incidents like pickpocketing.
Unfortunately there are still food vendors who are not aware of the QR code.
Recently, a user on X highlighted how he came across an elderly couple at a Ramadan bazaar who were struggling to get customers to purchase their food as they did not have a QR code in place.
In his tweet, Nai noticed that that stalls located on the left and the right were swamped with customers but strangely, the elderly couple’s stall did not have any customers.
“I was queuing up at the stall next door and peeked at the dishes sold by the couple. The food looked pretty tasty, so I was so bewildered to why no one came to buy it.”
Naim didn’t have to wait long to have his question answered.
A woman visited the elderly couple’s stall and the dishes took to her fancy and asked the couple if she could pay via QR code.
“We don’t have a QR code,” replied the auntie running the stall. The woman left.
“Sometimes its not that we don’t want to support. The economy now, there are less people carrying cash with them,” explained Naim.
He then ended his tweet advising the youth to help their parents or family members who are running stalls but are unaware of the convenience of QR code.
“Do help set up their QR code for them. Print out the papers for them. Customers who can pay with QR codes spend differently.”
The tweet has since garnered 480.5K views. X users too commented the importance of placing QR codes at stalls while others advised Naim to help them set up their QR code.
“If you’re visiting the bazaar again, please help them set up the QR code. I’ve done it before for a vendor. The next time I visited the vendor, he had the QR code displayed on his stall,” commented an X user.
